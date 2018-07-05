हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Arshi Khan

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Hiten Tejwani and Arshi Khan are back and how! Watch video

Check out the video shared by Arshi from the sets of Juzzbaat:

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 contestants Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani, who were known for their cute chemistry inside the Bigg Boss house will be seen in a reality show Juzzbaat hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal.

Arshi Khan took to Instagram to share the video from the sets of Juzzbaat where she is seen grooving to the tunes of 'Mere Rashke Qamar' with a reluctant Hiten. They are also accompanied by famous TV actor and host Hussain Kuwajerwala.

For the uninitiated, Arshi and Hiten's fun banter inside the house was much-loved by the audience. Although Hiten always tried to maintain his distance from Arshi, she made sure to pull his leg and flirt with him everytime they crossed paths.

Arshi's innocent flirting with Hiten was much-entertaining when these two contestants were inside the Bigg Boss house. Hiten's wife, Gauri also said that she has no problem with Arshi since her flirting is harmless and people find it fun to watch.

Post the show, Arshi and Hiten were also seen in 'Entertainment Ki Raat' and now fans can't wait to see the TV stars in Juzzbaat.

