Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan opens up on film with Prabhas, says 'not lying for limelight'

New Delhi: One of the most entertaining yet controversial contestants of Bigg Boss season 11 happened to be Arshi Khan. Her bold avatar and constant fights with the inmates grabbed the headlines almost every week.

Now that the show is over, and Shilpa Shinde won the trophy, Arshi is enjoying her share of stardom in the outside world. A few days back, she made a big revelation about a film she signed starring none other than 'Baahubali' Prabhas in the lead.

Her tweet became viral as soon as she posted it. However, it was soon reported that Arshi had apparently lied about the project as the South superstar had no clue about it.

The former BB 11 contestant has now opened up on her film with Prabhas and clarified that she is not lying. Arshi told Timesofindia.com, "Actually, the makers approached me after I came out of Bigg Boss 11 house. They had come down from Hyderabad. The first thing I had asked them was about the star cast and I was told that they had already signed Prabhas. They made me sign the contract papers and said that the agreement will be signed later. Post that they spoke to me twice or thrice and probably the meeting will happen today itself."

"Talking about the news that has currently gone viral against me, well, no one is sure whether actually, Prabhas has denied of doing the movie or not. The agreement that I have, considering that, it is very clear that I have been approached for the movie and I am doing it. It's all very clear on my end. I am in touch with the makers and not Prabhas, so can't talk about him. All I have been told that I have been roped in for the movie and also that my shooting will begin from February 17, 2018. That's it."

"I cannot let myself be proved wrong and I am not lying at all for the limelight. Whatever I had tweeted over social media about my movie, was what the makers had told me. They had informed that Prabhas was signed for the movie and hence I tweeted the same. Anyway, I will be having a meeting with the makers today."

Let's wait and watch for any further development on the project.

