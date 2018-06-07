हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan flaunts 'summer body' in a black saree! Pic inside

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of the most popular names in Indian television, Hina Khan is known for her go-getter attitude and impressive on-screen presence. The actress has a huge fan army on social media and is a headline maker. 

A fitness freak that Hina is, she recently took to her Twitter and shared her latest picture. She captioned it as: "Summer body is in progress". Well, for all those who don't know, Hina works out like crazy and keeps a check on what she eats. 

The actress's gym videos too attract maximum eyeballs. The stunner is looking fab in a black saree and she definitely looks summer ready, we must say!

On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

Hina participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and was the finalist which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants of the season giving tough competition to others.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

