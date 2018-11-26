हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan glams up a boring Monday in this pic!

She is currently playing the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Productions' 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

Pic Courtesy: YouTube Still

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Hina Khan regularly updates her fans on social media. Be it her upcoming project announcements, shows, vacation pictures or videos—the Komolika of telly world shares all on social media.

Recently, she shared a picture from one of her photoshoots where she can be seen rocking a salmon pink dress. She strikes a glamourous pose and is looking super awesome. Check it out here:

The telly diva who is also a fitness freak too sweats out in the gym wearing the best of stylish work out wear. On the professional front, she ventured into music videos and made her debut with 'Bhasoodi'. The track is peppy and foot-tapping. Her glam diva avatar has hit a chord with the fans making it a chartbuster.

Hina was honoured with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony. She even bagged Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she got the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania, the favourite Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up

 

Hina Khanhina khan picshina khan photoshina khan komolika

