'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Hina Khan hits back at troll who tried to give her gyan over roza during Ramzan

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is quite an avid social media user and she has an unending fan army too. But like several other B-Town celebrities, Hina too had to bear the brunt of being active on social media. A Twitter user tried to troll her over first sehri and Roza during Ramzan or Ramadan and the actress gave him a befitting reply.

Hina first posted a beautiful picture of hers with a caption that read: “Happy first Sheri everyone.. Ramadan Mubarak Jumma Mubarak.”

Happy first Sheri everyone.. Ramadan Mubarak Jumma Mubarak pic.twitter.com/U602yFnOLo — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 18, 2018

A person named Shahrukh Khan trolled her writing: “@eyehinakhan #mohtarma aaj dusri sehri ti aapne #bewakufi ke chakkar me ek roza kaza kr liya hai kher aapko bhi jumma Mubarak dua o me yad rkhiye ga”

@eyehinakhan #mohtarma aaj dusri sehri ti aapne #bewakufi ke chakkar me ek roza kaza kr liya hai

kher aapko bhi jumma Mubarak dua o me yad rkhiye ga — Shahrukh Khan (@Shahrukh2Khan9) May 18, 2018

The former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant hit back at him writing: “Mohtaram Mumbai mai Pehli Sehri aur pehla roza aaj se hai.. aapne bewakoofi Ke chakkar mai poorie jaanch partaal nahi ki.. khair aapko bhi jumma Mubarak aur duaaoun mai yaad zaroor rakhiyega.”

Mohtaram Mumbai mai Pehli Sehri aur pehla roza aaj se hai.. aapne bewakoofi Ke chakkar mai poorie jaanch partaal nahi ki.. khair aapko bhi jumma Mubarak aur duaaoun mai yaad zaroor rakhiyega https://t.co/eyppZiMRiV — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) May 18, 2018

Whoa! Now, that's a boss lady kind of a reply.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

Hina participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and was the finalist which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants of the season giving tough competition to others.

The actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She recently got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television.

Here's wishing our readers a Ramzan Mubarak!