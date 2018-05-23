Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan is pumping iron at gym, and looks like she's on a mission

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan is known for voicing her opinions quite strongly, making her one of the most loved showbiz personalities around. The hugely popular Hina is also a hardcore fitness freak. Her workout videos can actually give you major inspiration for hitting the gym right away!

In one of her recent videos, Hina can be seen training hard to get her desired fitness level and it's making us wonder whether she is on a mission or something. Maybe she is gearing up for some role or might be it's just to stay fit.

Watch it here:

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 22, 2018 at 8:42am PDT

Isn't it cool? Well, Hina, you surely are setting some fitness goals for fans. The actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

Hina participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and was the finalist which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants of the season giving tough competition to others.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.