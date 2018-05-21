'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Hina Khan meets BFF Luv Tyagi and this is what happened next—Watch

New Delhi: Popular telly face Hina Khan was recently in the capital to receive the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field. The famous actress landed in Delhi a night before and guess what? Hina met her 'Bigg Boss' BFF Luv Tyagi.

Yes! But the reason is so hilarious that it will leave you in splits. Sher Khan, as she is fondly called by fans was unable to open her nail polish bottle and that's when good friend Luv came to her rescue. Aww! Isn't it cute?

Well, Hina put the video on her Instagram story which was later on shared by several fan clubs on the internet. The duo shares an amazing chemistry and has still maintained a thick bond.

Watch the videos here:

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

Hina participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and was the finalist which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants of the season giving tough competition to others. Her friendship with Luv and Priyanka lasted outside the show, as the gang has often been spotted hanging out together.

The actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She recently got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television.