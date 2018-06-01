हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan sizzles in her latest photoshoot—See pics

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house.

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan sizzles in her latest photoshoot—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss 11' contestant and a popular television actress Hina Khan's online fan army is huge. And she sure knows how to keep on adding more followers to her never-ending list. Recently, the gorgeous looking Hina took to her social media handles and shared some pictures.

Hina looks simply stunning wearing a black dress and donning a picture perfect make-up. She has aced her style in this latest photoshoot.

Check amazing pictures here:

Let’s pose

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

The actress is also into fitness and happens to be a health freak. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

Hina participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and was the finalist which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants of the season giving tough competition to others.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

 

Tags:
Hina Khanhina khan photosSizzling picsbigg boss 11 finalistBigg Boss 11hina khan viral pics

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close