'Bigg Boss 11' finalist Hina Khan sweats it out in gym to get that perfect summer body—Watch

New Delhi: Indian television's one of the most prominent faces, Hina Khan is sweating it big time at the gym to get her perfect summer body. The actress is quite popular on the social media and she regularly keeps posting stuff, keeping her online fandom in a happy space.

She shared her gym video on Instagram and captioned it as: “And my summer body is in progress Resistance training with bands.. sweat smile and repeat so how are the results Mr. Trainer.”

This will give you fitness goals, for sure!

Hina participated in reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' and was the finalist which was won by Shilpa Shinde. Hina remained one of the most talked about contestants of the season giving tough competition to others.

The actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

She recently got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television.