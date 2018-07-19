हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hina Khan

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan's music video 'Bhasoodi' garners 7.9 million views on Youtube

The song released on July 16, 2018

Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan&#039;s music video &#039;Bhasoodi&#039; garners 7.9 million views on Youtube
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan's first project after exiting the reality show Bigg Boss has become a massive hit on Youtube just a day after its release. Hina's music video titled 'Bhasoodi' has crossed over 7.9 million views on Youtube a day after its release. The video also features Sonu Thukral.

Hina's debut music video 'Bhasoodi' is sung by Sonu Thukral and the rap is by Pardhaan. The music and lyrics are by Preet Hundal.

The song released on July 16, 2018 and it has already topped the charts.

Hina was recently felicitated with the 'Style Diva' in the television industry award at the Gold Awards 2018 ceremony held in Mumbai. On the professional front, the actress will next be seen in a short film titled 'Smart Phone' where she will play a de-glam role. She even shared the first look of the project.

She got Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award for 'Best Entertainer for Reality Show' inside the 'Bigg Boss 11' house. She has several awards and honours to her credit for her stint on television. Recently, she bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Excellence Award for her contribution in the entertainment field.

Hina ruled the small screens for 8 long years as she played the lead role of Akshara Singhania Bahu in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'. Before 'Bigg Boss 11', she participated in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and was the first runner-up.

