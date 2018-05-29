Bigg Boss 11 runner-up Hina Khan trolled for not dressing up properly during the month of Ramzan

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 11 contestant Hina Khan who has a huge fan following was at the receiving end for not dressing up appropriately during the Islamic month of Ramzan or Ramadan. The actress had shared a video and a few images which show her wearing a glittery black dress.

In the video, we can see her flaunting her dress and pouting at the end.

She shared images with a caption that reads: "Let’s dance (sic)."

Soon after Hina shared the video and the pics, haters trolled her for wearing "cheap" dress. Some even slammed her for not respecting her faith.

For the unversed, Hina became a household name after essaying the role of Akshara in daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She had also participated in adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Hina recently bagged the Entertaining Performance trophy at the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence award for reality show Bigg Boss.

After winning the award, she took to Instagram to post:

"I pledged my realism, my substance, my enthusiasm, my vulnerabilities, my drudgery, my turmoil, my gratification, I stood Persistent ! Life doesn’t give u a sunny side up u gotta break it out of it , extract d beauty n rubbish d rubbish.Your love all the way, #ItCameFromWhereItMattersTheMost #KarmaKarmaKarma Grattitude Thank you God prayers and positivity #Sherrkhan #dadasahebphalkeaward2018" (sic).