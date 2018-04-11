'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde back on Twitter, watch her hilarious video

New Delhi: Reality show 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde's fans were shocked to see her Twitter account suspended. Soon it created a flutter on the micro-blogging site and her huge fan army started tweeting to her brother Ashutosh Shinde, asking about her sudden exit.

Relax #Shilpians..

Something must be wrong, I have no idea as of now, as currently too much tied up with some important office work — Ashutosh Shinde (@ShindeAshutosh) April 10, 2018

However, she is back now and the fans can relax. Shilpa is new to the world of social media and turns out that due to some technical snag her account got suspended. The 'Bhabiji' actress posted a hilarious video explaining how she even got a good scolding from her brother about it:

#Shilpians Here is your sweetheart for you.. (Excuse me for earlier clip, pls chk if it's audible now) See you all in the evening on Instagram pic.twitter.com/mrWgrA7KWK — Ashutosh Shinde (@ShindeAshutosh) April 10, 2018

#Shilpians She is not angry with anyone.. So called Twitter ethics and SM guidelines are beyond her understanding. We will meet you all Live tonight on Instagram

— Ashutosh Shinde (@ShindeAshutosh) April 10, 2018

Aaj ek Haseen aur baant loon..

Aaj ek Dua aur mang loon..

Aaj ek aansoo aur pee loon..

Aaj ek Zindagi aur ji loon..

Aaj ek Sapna aur dekh loon..

Kya pata Kal Ho Naa Ho!!!

GOOD NIGHT ... LOVE U FRIENDS. — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 10, 2018

Ae khuda fariyad hai tujhse,

zindagi mein kabhi mere fans ko dukh na dena!

Chahe mujhe is duniya se uthale magar

unki raahon mein kaante na aane dena!! — Shilpa Shinde (@ShindeShilpaS) April 11, 2018

She urged her fans to calm down.

Shilpa is currently seen as Googly Devi on cricket comedy web-series titled Dan Dana Dan where she plays Sunil Grover wife. The show is the brainchild of Preeti and Neeti Simoes, former managers of ace comedian Kapil Sharma.

The show has garnered a positive response from the viewers so far and is likely to telecast on television as well, reportedly. Her glamourous avatar has got a big thumbs up from fans.

Shilpa recently showered her support to Kapil Sharma and urged everyone to respect his privacy. For the uninitiated, Kapil recently went on an abusive Twitter rant against a journalist and his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. His choice of words on the micro-blogging site left the fans wondering whether all is well with the king of comedy. Several celebrities have come out in support of Kapil urging media to leave him alone at this point in time as his health remains a matter of concern.