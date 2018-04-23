Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has a message for her haters

Mumbai: After being slammed by Hina Khan and her beau Rocky Jaiswal for sharing a link to a porn clip, on Twitter on Sunday, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde took to Instagram to post a clear message to all her haters.

The former Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress posted a picture of hers with a message for her haters stating, "I don't have time to hate people who hates me because I am too busy in loving people who loves me. (sic)."

A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Apr 22, 2018 at 1:16pm PDT

For the unversed here's the background - Shilpa had shared a link to a porn video clip that shows a girl bearing striking resemblance to her in a compromising position with a man. The actress had shared the link to prove that the woman in the video was someone else and not her.

Shilpa felt humiliated after she was mistaken to be the woman in the aforementioned video which was leaked many months ago. During her stay in the house of Bigg Boss 11, this issue was discussed and Shilpa had to clarify that it was her lookalike and not her.

In order to clear her stance and erase all the confusion that happened due to a mistaken identity, Shilpa shared the video but was slammed by Hina and Rocky.

Haters criticised Shilpa for posting the link to the video without the woman's consent. But Shilpa hit back strongly saying:

"Thank u Jo mujhe support Kar rahe Hain

Those who think am wrong, where were u, when such wrong videos made viral.

अपने defence मैं कुछ नहीं बोल सकती क्या?

Media took no time in making it viral that time, where r they today?

Thanks SM for giving me platform to speak the truth (sic)."