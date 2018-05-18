Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde in Salman Khan's 'Race 3'? Check this fan made poster and be ready to get fooled

New Delhi: Shilpa Shinde is a popular face on television, and that we all know by now. The famous 'Bhabhiji' made everyone sit and take notice of her while she was inside the mad house of 'Bigg Boss 11'. The show was by far the most entertaining seasons and she was one of the most talked about contestants in the game.

Shilpa won the 'Bigg Boss 11' game leaving behind Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta. Her journey was wonderful on the show and she got ample time to show her culinary skills too. Shilpa amassed a huge fanbase while her stay inside the house and once she came out as a winner, it only increased by manifolds.

Now, a fan club shared a poster of Salman Khan's upcoming blockbuster outing 'Race 3' and guess what? Some crazy Shilpian has photoshopped her face in place of Jacqueline Fernandez's on the poster. But oh boy, you will be smitten by the perfection with which Shilpa's face has been fitted on the poster.

Check it out here:

While, this is pure fan love, this really makes us wonder, what if Shilpa actually bags a big budget project and gives another reason to her followers to keep that love pouring in.

She won a million hearts as innocent Angoori Bhabhi on hit sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' and later on reality show 'Bigg Boss 11'. The actress is currently seen on cricket comedy who 'Dhan Dhana Dhan' with Sunil Grover. It has been produced by Preeti Simoes of 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' fame.

Meanwhile, 'Race 3' is hitting the screens on Eid, June 15, 2018.