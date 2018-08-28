Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde shares adorable video, thanks fans for birthday wishes—Watch

New Delhi: The winner of hit television reality show 'Bigg Boss 11', Shilpa Shinde turns a year older today and as she celebrates her birthday, social media is flooded with wishes for the actress. Shilpa has a huge fan army who backed her while she was inside the Bigg Boss house.

It was due to crazy Shilpians or Shilpa Shinde fans that telly actress won by a huge margin. To thank her fans, the 'Bhabiji' actress shared a video on Instagram. She wrote: “Thank you very much my sweethearts.”

Thank you very much my sweethearts A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Aug 27, 2018 at 7:43pm PDT

The 'Bhabiji' of telly world gained massive stardom after winning the show and also appeared Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan—an IPL show along with Sunil Grover. Recently, Shilpa appeared on Salman's yet another game show 'Dus Ka Dum' which had none other than veteran actor turned politician Kamal Haasan as a special guest. Television's popular face Karan Patel was also a part of the show.

'Dus Ka Dum' is based on popular international reality game show titled 'Power Of 10'. The show which first aired in 2008, saw two successful seasons which were hosted by Sallu Bhai.

Here's wishing Shilpa a very happy birthday!