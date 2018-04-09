Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde's heartfelt post for Kapil Sharma is a must read

New Delhi: The entertainment industry was jolted by Kapil Sharma's sudden outburst on Twitter against a journalist and his ex-managers. While many criticised the comedian-turned-actor for using derogatory language on a social platform, Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde has extended her support to him.

After posting tweets in favour of the comedian, Shilpa has now penned a heartfelt note for Kapil on her Instagram.

@kapilsharma #kapilsharma A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:32am PDT

In the post, Shilpa has requested him to resolve the matters internally. "Let's give space to each other in this tough time and resolve the issues internally rather than resorting to social media, " the note read.

The actress also assured Kapil that time will heal everything, she wrote, "Please understand that even though the current phase is little hard, it is certainly not permanent and time will heal everything. Praying almighty god to end everything on a happy note."

Her post suggested that Kapil's ex-managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes, against whom he had filed a police complaint had let bygones be bygones and are actually worried about Kapil's health, inspite of their busy schedules.

In her previous Instagram post, Shilpa had requested media to give him space. She also believes that something must have bothered Kapil extremely otherwise he is not someone, who would take such a drastic step.

Ironically, the former Bhabi Ji Ghar Pe actress has teamed up with Kapil's former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. Preeti was also the creative brain behind 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Interestingly, Preeti in spite of Kapil's Twitter attack had expressed concern over his health and also blamed his girlfriend Gini Chatrath for all the wrong happenings in his life.

Kapil made a comeback on television with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' but that too failed to garner a positive response. The makers did not air this week's episode. Rumours were rife that the show will go off air but there was no confirmation from the makers.

Shilpa Shinde, on the other hand, is seen with comedian Sunil Grover in a cricket-based web series 'Dhan Dhana Dhan', where she plays Sunil's wife Googly Devi.