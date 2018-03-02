Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde's Holi video is a must watch!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 11 winner and amassed a huge fan following. Her fan army's presence was felt majorly during the time she was inside the house and faced nominations almost every week.

After winning many hearts during her stay inside the controversial Bigg Boss house, Shilpa is now quite active on the social media platforms. She is in touch with some of the former inmates and even posts regular stuff on Twitter and Instagram.

The gorgeous 'Bhabiji' has shed her previous image and is set to enter the next exciting phase in her career. On Holi, Shilpa shared a video which had her play with Haldi instead of colours. She even urges fans to not forcefully apply colour to people who don't celebrate the festival.

Watch video:

She wished her fans a happy and safe Holi! The gorgeous beauty trumped another popular TV face Hina Khan and producer Vikas Gupta to win the much coveted Bigg Boss 11 trophy.

The show saw as many as 14 contestants locked inside the house with no connection with the real world. The show is being hosted by superstar Salman Khan for past 8 years.