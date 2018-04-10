Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde's Twitter account suspended a day after she came out in support of Kapil Sharma

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, 'Bigg Boss 11' winner Shilpa Shinde's Twitter account has been suspended a day after she extended her support to comedian Kapil Sharma.

When fans tweeted about the recent development to her brother Ashutosh Shinde, he said in a tweet, "Something must be wrong, I have no idea as of now, as currently too much tied up with some important office work."

A day before, former 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai' actress had tweeted in support of Kapil Sharma and posted a heartfelt message for him on Instagram. In the post, Shilpa had requested him to resolve the matters internally. "Let's give space to each other in this tough time and resolve the issues internally rather than resorting to social media, " the note read.

The actress also assured Kapil that time will heal everything. She wrote, "Please understand that even though the current phase is little hard, it is certainly not permanent and time will heal everything. Praying almighty god to end everything on a happy note."

In another Instagram post, Shilpa had requested media to give him space. She also believes that something must have bothered Kapil extremely otherwise he is not someone, who would take such a drastic step.

For the uninitiated, Kapil recently went on an abusive Twitter rant against a journalist and his former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. His choice of words on the micro-blogging site left the fans wondering whether all is well with the king of comedy. Several celebrities have come out in support of Kapil urging media to leave him alone at this point in time as his health remains a matter of concern.

Ironically, Shilpa has teamed up with Kapil's former managers Preeti and Neeti Simoes. Preeti was also the creative brain behind 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'Comedy Nights With Kapil'. Interestingly, Preeti in spite of Kapil's Twitter attack had expressed concern over his health and also blamed his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath for all the wrong happenings in his life.

Kapil made a comeback on television with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma' but that too failed to garner a positive response. The makers did not air this week's episode. Rumours were rife that the show will go off air but there was no confirmation from the makers.

Shilpa Shinde, on the other hand, is seen with comedian Sunil Grover in a cricket-based web series 'Dhan Dhana Dhan', where she plays Sunil's wife Googly Devi.