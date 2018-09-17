Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu get trolled, internet goes berserk with memes

New Delhi: Anup Jalota is one of the most renowned singers of this country and has been known for his devotional songs. He is popularly known as the 'Bhajan Samraat' and is also a Padma Shri awardee.

The 65-year-old devotional singer has entered Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' as a 'Vichitra Jodi' with Jasleen Matharu. It was then when he introduced 28-year-old Jasleen Matharu as his girlfriend and acknowledged his relationship with him.

As soon as Anup made this revelation on the show, everyone including host Salman Khan were left in a shock.

Anup confessed on the stage before Salman that he and Jasleen shared a teacher-student relationship that slowly blossomed into love. And Bigg Boss is a place to test their relationship and decide if they can continue forever and be with each other.

Meanwhile, the fans have started airing their reactions on the social media after the 'big' revelations. Take a look:

Aisi lagi lagan

Jasleen ho gayi Magan#BiggBoss12_ _ - Saurabhjain (@saurabhryp) September 16, 2018

Omg anup ji & jasleen_! #BB12 #BiggBoss12 - K H U S H I__ (@Sabki_Khushi) September 16, 2018

Pakao mat ...Anup jalota ji ko dikhao....He is rockstar of this season_ #BiggBoss12_ _ - Saurabhjain (@saurabhryp) September 16, 2018

Reaction when i got to know about anup jalota's Girlfriend #BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/auCmUetO9W - _______ (@Bhai_saheb) September 16, 2018

when i heard Anup Jalota has a girlfriend#BiggBoss12 pic.twitter.com/OgOuaG2zkj - anonymous (@46h1sh3k) September 16, 2018

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota at 65 has a hot 28 year old girlfriend. A lot of parents would be surprised why their sons are singing bhajans in the bathrooms this morning - The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) September 17, 2018

The infamous perverted old hornbag gazal singer three time divorced Anup Jalota is about to make his entry with his girlfriend Jasleen (28 yrs old) who looks like his daughter & so is in age _ I'm so curious to see them & know about their colourful story.#BB12 #BiggBoss12 - R. (@aboywithnoname_) September 16, 2018

I mean I know everyone's talking about Anup jalota and his girlfriend on bigg boss but what's up with Sallu's facial hair situation pic.twitter.com/7ydi1EDgyT - __ (@mangolasssie) September 17, 2018

It will be really interesting to see how the two conduct in the madhouse along with 15 other contestants.