Bigg Boss 12

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu get trolled, internet goes berserk with memes

The 65-year-old devotional singer has entered Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' as a 'Vichitra Jodi' with girlfriend Jasleen Matharu.

Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu get trolled, internet goes berserk with memes
Image Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Anup Jalota is one of the most renowned singers of this country and has been known for his devotional songs. He is popularly known as the 'Bhajan Samraat' and is also a Padma Shri awardee. 

The 65-year-old devotional singer has entered Salman Khan's controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 12' as a 'Vichitra Jodi' with Jasleen Matharu. It was then when he introduced 28-year-old Jasleen Matharu as his girlfriend and acknowledged his relationship with him. 

As soon as Anup made this revelation on the show, everyone including host Salman Khan were left in a shock. 

Anup confessed on the stage before Salman that he and Jasleen shared a teacher-student relationship that slowly blossomed into love. And Bigg Boss is a place to test their relationship and decide if they can continue forever and be with each other. 

Meanwhile, the fans have started airing their reactions on the social media after the 'big' revelations. Take a look: 

It will be really interesting to see how the two conduct in the madhouse along with 15 other contestants. 

