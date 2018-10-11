Bigg Boss 12 written updates: Shrishty Rode and Saba Khan out of captaincy race!

Who are your friends? Who are your enemies? These questions have brought great stress and have caused confusion amongst the housemates. A surprise mid-eviction in the Bigg Boss house left the contestants in shock and anguish as Sree Santh got evicted from the house. The singles and the jodis were both affected by this eviction and everyone broke down in tears. But none of them has a clue that he will be accompanying Anup Jalota in the secret room and will be keeping a close eye on each contestant.

With the passing of a night filled with mixed emotions, the contestants woke up to the song ‘Pretty Woman’, giving them a hint on the captaincy task for the week that was to take place between the Khan Sisters - Saba & Somi and Srishty Rode. As a part of the captaincy task, the two contenders had to collect magnetic plates from the other housemates by convincing them. Later, they had to put the obtained magnetic plates on a board which was placed in the garden area. The contenders had to write their names on the plates and in the end, whoever had the most number of plates with their names won the task. They were also given an opportunity to strike the opponent’s name and write their name on the plates. Dipika was asked to be the sanchalak of this task.

This task too brought out the competitive spirit among the contenders. While giving each other a tough fight in order to win the captaincy, Saba Khan and Srishty Rode got into a fight which completely changed the atmosphere of the Bigg Boss house. Srishty locked herself in a bathroom and started throwing things in resentment.

With Srishty’s anger taking predominance in the house, will she be the Fizz captain of this week?