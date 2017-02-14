'Bigg Boss' beauties Bani J, Gauahar Khan and Mandana Karimi bond like a house on fire!
New Delhi: There is one thing common among the three beauties of tinselville—Bani J, Gauahar Khan and Mandana Karimi. And that has to be popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'. While the three were part of the show in different seasons respectively, the girls are bonding big time!
Former 'BB10' contestant and runner-up Bani J shared a fun video on her Instagram account where these three beauties can be seen grooving to a number and it's amazing. Bani and Gauahar are known to be BFFs, as we saw how many times the former wanted to meet 'Bigg Boss 7' winner.
Also, popular 'BB 9' contestant Mandana was seen openly backing Bani while she was in the game. Mandy even went inside the house and praised Bani for her honesty. So, to actually see them bond like a house on fire is giving us major BFF goals!
Watch video here:
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Pehla Nasha' rendition will make your Valentine’s Day more special – Watch
- Adele broke her 'Album of the Year' Grammy in two, dedicates it to Beyonce!
- People not obliged to stand up when National Anthem is played as part of a film: SC
- Valentine’s Day: Aashka Goradia - Richard Brent’s latest Instagram video is incredibly cute – WATCH
- You get attention in Bollywood only if you're hit: Govinda
- You get attention in Bollywood only if you're hit: Govinda
- Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Valentine's Day celebration has a 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' touch! Check tweets
- Bipasha Basu has a lovey-dovey VIDEO message for hubby Karan Singh Grover on Valentine's Day!
- Sagarika Ghatge talks about rumours of dating Zaheer Khan
- Valentine’s Day 2017: Kapil Sharma shares personal quote about ‘Love’!
Top Videos
-
Sasikala convicted by SC in DA case, can't contest polls for 10 years
-
J&K: Encounter between security forces, terrorists in Bandipora sector
-
DNA: Eateries at risk in Delhi's Connaught Place, survey to identify dangerous buildings
-
Will Akhilesh Yadav take action against SP candidate Arun Verma accused of rape, murder?