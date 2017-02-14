'Bigg Boss' beauties Bani J, Gauahar Khan and Mandana Karimi bond like a house on fire!

New Delhi: There is one thing common among the three beauties of tinselville—Bani J, Gauahar Khan and Mandana Karimi. And that has to be popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'. While the three were part of the show in different seasons respectively, the girls are bonding big time!

Former 'BB10' contestant and runner-up Bani J shared a fun video on her Instagram account where these three beauties can be seen grooving to a number and it's amazing. Bani and Gauahar are known to be BFFs, as we saw how many times the former wanted to meet 'Bigg Boss 7' winner.

Also, popular 'BB 9' contestant Mandana was seen openly backing Bani while she was in the game. Mandy even went inside the house and praised Bani for her honesty. So, to actually see them bond like a house on fire is giving us major BFF goals!

Watch video here: