'Bigg Boss' season 10 contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar party together- Watch

New Delhi: After stepping out of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 10' house, commoner contestants are still in touch. They have been busy celebrating the spirit of their friendship. In a recent social media video, commoners Nitibha Kaul and Manveer Gurjar can be seen partying together.

In the short clip, NitVeer (as their fans call them) are striking a pose for the camera. If the online post is to be judged, we can pretty much say that the duo must have had a blast at the bash. Watch for yourself:

A video posted by Manveer Gurjar (@manveergurjarr) on Feb 5, 2017 at 10:52am PST

During their stay inside the house of Bigg Boss, Nitibha was seen developing an adorable friendship with Manveer. Their online followers even started calling the Kashmiri girl their 'bhabi'.

However, it was later found out that Manveer is already married and is the father to a daughter.