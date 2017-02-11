Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gujjar casts vote in Noida

Noida: Bigg Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gujjar on Saturday lined up to vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls for 73 seats across 15 districts.

There was huge excitement among voters when they spotted Gujjar in the queue. Some overzealous persons also clicked selfies with the reality show winner.

Manveer had won the show on January 29 where he had participated as a commoner pitted against celebrities.