Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gujjar casts vote in Noida
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 15:36
Noida: Bigg Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gujjar on Saturday lined up to vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls for 73 seats across 15 districts.
There was huge excitement among voters when they spotted Gujjar in the queue. Some overzealous persons also clicked selfies with the reality show winner.
Manveer had won the show on January 29 where he had participated as a commoner pitted against celebrities.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 15:36
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Varun Dhawan remains tight-lipped over Govinda's remark on father David Dhawan
- The profession shall retire me, or my body will: Amitabh Bachchan
- Self-defence gaining popularity in India: Akshay Kumar
- Ranveer Singh and Farah Khan's 'Khoon Bhari Maang' act will leave you in splits!
- Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's FIRST PICTURE together in 25 years!