close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »

Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gujjar casts vote in Noida

IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 15:36
Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gujjar casts vote in Noida

Noida: Bigg Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gujjar on Saturday lined up to vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh polls for 73 seats across 15 districts.

There was huge excitement among voters when they spotted Gujjar in the queue. Some overzealous persons also clicked selfies with the reality show winner.

Manveer had won the show on January 29 where he had participated as a commoner pitted against celebrities.

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 15:36

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.