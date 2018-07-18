हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mara Martin

Bikini model Mara Martin who breastfed baby on runway reveals why she did it

Mara Martin caught everyone's attention while she nursed her five-month daughter down the runway.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Bikini model Mara Martin caused a storm after she walked down a swimsuit runway while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter — a move which triggered the internet. Wearing a one-shoulder gold bikini, Mara strutted down the catwalk as she nursed her child, who wore a noise-cancelling headphone and bright green diaper. 

Her appearance with her daughter on the ramp drew loud cheers and applause from the audience.

"She was a little hungry. It was her dinner time and the show kept getting pushed back. Honestly, I didn't even think twice about it because I do it every single day," Mara told the US Show. 

"I am surprised with all the media attention that has poured in after the runway walk. The real reason I can't believe that it is a headline because it shouldn't be a headline," the overnight media sensation told the US Show. "I think a woman should be able to feed their baby when, where, how they want to feed them and shouldn't be a topic of discussion," she added.

Mara, who shared her photographs with her daughter on the catwalk on her own Instagram page, wrote in the caption, "I can't believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. It is truly so humbling and unreal, to say the least. I'm so grateful to be able to share this message and hopefully normalize breastfeeding and also show others that women can do it all."

The magazine Sports Illustrated, which is famous for its annual Swimsuit Issue, was championing motherhood and breastfeeding at its recent model casting competition. It shared a video of Martin walking the runway while carrying her baby. The comment section was flooded with messages praising her for normalising breastfeeding at work.

For the last few years, the magazine has been trying to change the traditional beauty standards by featuring plus-size models on its cover. It also supports gender equality by championing female photographers behind the lens.
 

