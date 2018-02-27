Bill Cosby's daughter dead

Los Angeles: Comedian Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa has died, his representative said. She was 44. Ensa died from the renal disease on Friday in Massachusetts, Andrew Wyatt confirmed to variety.com.

"The Cosby family thanks, many people for their prayers for their beloved and beautiful Ensa," Wyatt said in a statement. Ensa appeared in a 1989 episode of "The Cosby Show", playing a girl at a party.

She was known for being supportive of her father during his sexual assault scandal, where dozens of women accused the disgraced comedian of sexual assault.

In May, Ensa and her sister Erinn defended their father in an interview with radio show the Breakfast Club before he went to trial for accusations of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home outside Philadelphia in early 2004.

"The man portrayed in the media today is not who my father is," Ensa said. She added: "The accusations against my father have been one-sided since the beginning."

Ensa contested that her father is "innocent of the crimes alleged against him". Bill had five children with Camille Olivia Hanks. Their only son, Ennis, was killed on January 16, 1997, during a failed attempted robbery.