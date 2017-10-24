Bipasha Basu defends condom ad, explains why she endorsed the product

New Delhi: Bollywood star Bipasha Basu has now become the latest victim of the online trolls, all thanks to her recent condom advertisement. The 38-year-old diva along with her husband Karan Singh Grover are being slammed on the social media for featuring in the commercial.

In order to defend the same, the Raaz star recently on Sunday wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram. In her message, which was apparently a reply to the haters, Bipasha also explained why she chose to endorse the product.

Here's what she posted:

In a country that has the second largest population in the world.. we still have taboos on just the words sex and condoms... but not the actual act.

Let’s talk more... read more and learn more about all the things that can be avoided just by the use of a simple precaution.

With condoms you can have planned pregnancies and protected sex... which can curb HIV and STD cases.

As a couple we believe in this that’s why we have thoughtfully endorsed it.

Interestingly, she has disabled the comments section of her Insta post. And, as a result, Bipasha has stopped all the Internet users from posting their reactions on the message.