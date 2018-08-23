हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu is craving for 'sunshine'

Flaunting her curves in a colourful striped bikini while basking in the sun, the 'Raaz' star is giving some serious fitness goals with her toned body.  

Bipasha Basu is craving for &#039;sunshine&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu has just turned up the heat with her latest Instagram post, as she craves for 'sunshine'.

Flaunting her curves in a colourful striped bikini while basking in the sun, the 'Raaz' star is giving some serious fitness goals with her toned body.

"Take me back to sunshine ??Maldives ???? #loveyourself #bikinibody #lovelife #monkeylove" wrote the 39-year-old.

Basu is all set to pen down her own book on fitness. 

The 'Race' star's book will be based on the mantra of loving oneself besides also featuring various workout regimes and customised diets to maintain a healthy body.

She was last seen in the 2015 horror-thriller 'Alone' opposite her now husband and actor Karan Singh Grover.

Tags:
Bipasha BasuBipasha Basu moviesBipasha Basu songsBipasha Basu InstagramBipasha Basu photos

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close