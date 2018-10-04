हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover's magazine shoot is classy and stylish—See pics

Bipasha and Karan starred in 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love reportedly. 

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover&#039;s magazine shoot is classy and stylish—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's cutest couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently shot for the magazine cover of Travel +Leisure India. Their vibe is totally kickass in the pictures shared on social media by the actress.

Bipasha captioned it as: “This month cover for @travelandleisureindia #weddingsandhoneymoon. Photography by @rahuljhangiani

Styled by @divyakdsouza. Make up @otb_makeup. Hair @kajol_mulani

Location courtesy @conradpune. Managed by @snehaa9 @exceedentertainment

@media.raindrop”



View this post on Instagram


#monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

They graced the special edition of 'Travel + Leisure India' and talked about finding their 'monkey love'.

Bipasha and Karan starred in 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love reportedly. The couple dated for a brief time before getting married on April 30, 2016. Their marriage was a star-studded affair and saw the who's who of B-Town making their presence felt. 

The wedding reception saw the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea, Bachchan Family, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Shamita Shetty in attendance. 

 

