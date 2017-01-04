Bipasha Basu says Karan Singh Grover can be a fantastic babysitter – Here’s a proof
By Gayatri Sankar | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:06
Mumbai: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover who had flown to Australia to ring in the New Year spent some time with friends Hemang and Sanjina. And amidst all the fun and frolic, Bips’ hubby got a chance to play baby sitter to Hemang’s daughter.
Check out the video below to see Karan’s babysitting skills:
Going by the video, we can say that Karan will prove to be an excellent father.
For the uninitiated, Bipasha and Karan entered matrimony in a typical Bengali style on April 30 last year. The spent their honeymoon in Maldives and were off to Australia for their first New Year celebrations as Man and wife.
First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 10:06
