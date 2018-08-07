हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu sizzles in a blue saree and dances to 'Katra Katra' song—Watch

Looks like the actress is starting off some project with hubby Karan Singh Grover.

Bipasha Basu sizzles in a blue saree and dances to &#039;Katra Katra&#039; song—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful bong beauty Bipasha Basu has a huge fan following who eagerly wait for her movies. She is also an avid social media user and keeps her fans updated about her forthcoming projects through Twitter or Instagram.

Bips recently shared a video on Instagram where she can be seen dancing to 'Katra Katra' song. She has teamed up her sizzling blue saree with a fashionable blouse. Her caption reads: 'Shooting shooting'

Looks like the actress is starting off some project and will make the announcement soon.

The lovey-dovey couple, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover set a perfect example of how to celebrate life king size. The 'monkey love' that they share is often seen in pictures and videos posted by the couple on their social media accounts.

Bipasha and Karan starred in 'Alone' in 2014 and fell in love reportedly. The couple dated for a brief time before getting married on April 30, 2016. Their marriage was a star-studded affair and saw the who's who of B-Town making their presence felt. 

The wedding reception saw the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea, Bachchan Family, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Shamita Shetty in attendance. 

 

Bipasha BasuKaran Singh Groverbipasha basu dancingkatra katra songBollywood

