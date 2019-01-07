Bipasha Basu turns 40 in style, shares a passionate kiss with hubby Karan Singh Grover—Video, pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous Bipasha Basu celebrated her birthday with friends and family by her side. The stunner of an actress looked breathtaking while cutting the birthday cake with hubby Karan Singh Grover cheering her up.

Bips took to Instagram and shared a series of videos and pictures from her cosy birthday party at home. She posted an adorable pic with Karan Singh Grover where the couple shared a passionate kiss. She captioned the picture: “And it’s magical Thank you @iamksgofficial @baitalikee and each and everyone who made me feel soooo special today on my birthday love you all .”

The actress tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016, and the two continue to give us major couple goals through their social media posts.

Bipasha was a popular model before she entered film business with 'Ajnabee' in 2001. The film not only got her recognition but also a Filmfare award for Best Female Debut. She then starred in Bhatt camp's horror film 'Raaz' opposite Dino Morea which made her a household name and fame.

Post that she was flooded with offers coming her way and the audience loved to watch her films such as 'Jism', 'Corporate', 'No Entry', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'All The Best' and the like.

Bipasha not only has a huge filmography to her credit but she is also into fitness and yoga.

Here's wishing Bipasha a very happy birthday!