Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu unwell, shares picture from hospital bed—See inside

The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo from the hospital bed.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is currently hospitalised. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo from the hospital bed. The picture is taken by Bipasha's sister and has been captioned as "This is what happens when the younger sister @vi_basu is on hospital duty"

Check out the picture:

Bipasha posted yet another picture a day ago with the caption, "Being sick sucks Been sick for way tooooo long!!!! Enough I say... Enough @mamtaanand10 get well soon too, my dear twinzie. Thank you for all the amazing natural remedies about time... all should work on us now"

The post triggered a lot of reactions and left her fans wondering what the actress was suffering from. Responding to all her well-wishers, Bipasha took to Twitter and wrote- "To all my well wishers... just a stubborn bacterial infection.Will be fit and fabulous soon "

Bipasha married Karan Singh Grover on April 30, 2016. Their marriage was a star-studded affair and saw the who's who of B-Town making their presence felt. 

The wedding reception saw the likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Dino Morea, Bachchan Family, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sushmita Sen, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Shamita Shetty in attendance. 

The actress was in Goa last month to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her beloved husband. Bips is an avid social media user and keeps her fans happy by sharing time-to-time updates of her life.

Here's wishing Bipasha, a speedy recovery.

