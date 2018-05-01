Birthday girl Anushka Sharma bats for animal rights, shares a heartfelt note

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Anushka Sharma celebrates her birthday on May 1 and as she turns a year older, the leggy lass decided to start something that she always wanted to. Well, everyone knows that the actress feels a lot for the animals and she herself has a pet labrador at home named Dude.

Anushka on her birthday shared a heartfelt note on social media where she has talked about animal rights and how humans as the 'strongest species' should stand up for other living beings and protect them.

The actress revealed that she is opening an animal shelter house outside Mumbai. Stranded and stray animals will be given protection, care and nurtured there. Check out her note here:

Meanwhile, doting hubby Virat Kohli too took to his social media account and shared an adorable picture which he captioned as: "Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you (sic)."

Happy B'day my love. The most positive and honest person I know. Love you pic.twitter.com/WTepj5e4pe — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2018

Anushka and Virat had a fairytale wedding in Tuscany, Italy on December 11 last year. The hush-hush marriage ceremony was attended by family and close friends. The couple later hosted two grand receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai respectively.

On the professional front, Anushka has her kitty full with 'Zero' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif besides YRF's Varun Dhawan starrer 'Sui Dhaaga'. Virat on the other hand is currently busy playing the T20 tournament in the country.