Birthday special: Five reasons why Deepika Padukone will always remain our 'Dream Girl'!

New Delhi: In less than a decade of making her Bollywood debut, diva Deepika Padukone has not only conquered hearts and souls of Indian viewers but also made a massive impact on the western showbiz arena. From her glamorous style to gorgeous smile, the fans of the 'Om Shanti Om' actress just can not get enough of her, like ever.

Be it her candid appearances or on-screen performances, Deepika aptly knows how to spill her charm and she does it perfectly every time. This is one of the major reasons why she has followers among people of all age groups.

So, in order to celebrate this special day, we bring to you five convincing reasons why Dippy will always remain our Dream Girl:

Choice of silver screen characters: Be it Naina Talwar of 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' or Mohini Joshi of 'Happy New Year' or Piku Banerjee in 'Piku' her every on-screen role reflects a touch of simplicity. No matter what character she is playing, she makes sure that the viewers are able to relate to her by adding a glimpse of her real self.

Humorous: Oh boy, she is funny. Deepika has time and again graced celebrity chat shows with her presence and revealed her witty side. Even her equation with her colleagues brings to light her quirky side.

Style: Her fashion sense is not only admired by her desi fans but also a lot of international style enthusiasts laud her for the same. Deepika's red carpet appearances are one of the reasons why people switch to popular award shows.

Sensible: Deepika was one of the few celebs who came out in the open to spread awareness about depression. She didn’t hesitate in opening up about the darkest secrets of her life and received tremendous applause for the transparency.

Firm: She knows when to take a stand. Deepika has always stood up for the right. Her controversies have only helped her in gaining more respect from the cinema lovers.

We hope she continues to be the sweet person she is!