हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asha Bhosle

Birthday Special: Melody Queen Asha Bhosle's best songs on her 85th birthday

On her 85th birthday, today here's a look at some of Asha Bhosle's best songs.

Birthday Special: Melody Queen Asha Bhosle&#039;s best songs on her 85th birthday

New Delhi: Asha Bhosle, one of the oldest and finest playback singers turned 85 on Saturday, September 8, 2018. She happens to be the younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar. The Mangeshkar family is a well-known music family and music runs in the blood of the Mangeshkars. Asha Bhosle has given us many hit songs and she has one of the sweetest and melodious voices in the industry. Bhosle has won several Best Playback Singer Female awards for her songs like 'Yeh Mera Dil', 'Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja' and many more. 

On her 85th birthday today here's a look at some of her best songs:

Churaa Liya 

Sung by Mohammad Rafi and Asha Bhosle, the song is from the movie 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' released in 1973, directed by Nasir Hussain.

Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Mai

The 'Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge' song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is an amazing track sung by Asha Bhosle and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

A song by Asha Bhosle and R.D Burman is from the movie 'Caravan' that released in the year 1971 and features veteran actress Helen. 

Kajra Mohabbat Wala

1968 release 'Kismat' directed by Manmohan Desai features the song 'Kajra Mohabbat Wala' sung by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum. 

Yeh Mera Dil

Featuring Helen and Amitabh Bachchan, the song 'Yeh Mera Dil' is from the movie Don that released in the year 1978.

Abhi Naa Jao Chhod Kar

'Abhi Naa Jao Chhod Kar' from the movie 'Hum Dono' that released in 1961 is an amazing song. The song features Dev Anand and Sadhana.

Le Gayi Le Gayi

The 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' song 'Le Gayi Le Gayi' is an iconic song sung by the birthday girl and will definitely make you groove.

Radha Kaise Naa Jale

The iconic song featuring Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh from the movie 'Lagaan' is a treat to the ears. The song shows a lovely bond between Krishna and Radha.

Sharara

Shamita Shetty starrer 'Sharara' from the movie 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai' is a peppy song to groove on.

In Aankhon Ki Masti

The melodious 'In Aankhon Ki Masti' featuring the very dazzling Rekha is from the movie Umrao Jaan that hit the big screens in the year 1981. 

Tags:
Asha BhosleAsha Bhosle songsLata MangeshkarLata Mangeshkar songsAsha Bhosle Birthday

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close