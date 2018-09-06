हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sargun Mehta

Birthday Special: Sargun Mehta looks 'awwdorable' in these Instagram posts - See pics

It is to be noted that Sargun Mehta has received a PTC Punjabi Film and two Filmfare Awards for her work in Punjabi language films.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Punjabi actress Sargun Mehta has turned a year older on Thursday. Sargun, who rose to fame with daily soap 'Karol Bagh 12/24', is today counted as one of the top-notched actresses of Punjabi film industry. 

The 29-year-old actress is all geared up for her upcoming release 'Qismat' alongside Ammy Virk. The film has been directed by Jagdeep Sidhu and is scheduled to hit the big screens on September 21. Sargum made her foray into Punjabi film industry in 2015 with Simerjit Singh's 'Angrej' also starring Amrinder Gill. The actress won many hearts with Ammy Virk's video single 'Qismat'. 

She has also appeared as a special guest in TV reality shows like 'Bigg Boss' a number of times. Her stint in dance reality show 'Nach Baliye' with husband Ravi Dubey still remains in memories of many.

On her special day, we bring to you some of her Instagram pictures in which she looks sizzling hot and we bet you can't keep your eyes off the stunner! 



View this post on Instagram


Teri baahon mein hain saari khushiyan ..

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta) on

Here's wishing Sargun Mehta a very Happy Birthday! We love you Sargun! 

