Bishan Singh Bedi's tweets on son Angad and Neha Dhupia's marriage will make you feel nostalgic

Mumbai: Former cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi is a very happy man today. His son Angad entered matrimony with his best friend Neha Dhupia at a Gurudwara in New Delhi. The wedding ceremony conducted as per the Anand Karaj ritual was solemnised in presence of family and very close friends.

Neha and Angad remained tight-lipped about their love relationship. In fact, the couple surprised one and all about announcing their marriage today.

Papa Bedi, who is ecstatic to see his son as a married man, took to Twitter to share a few photographs and also express his feelings for the newlyweds.

He tweeted: "‘Twas a bombshell of sorts..albeit a pleasant one..@Imangadbedi & @NehaDhupia tie the knot & seek privacy of close family/friends!As Parents we appeal likewise..May GodBless the Couple now & Always!Time to acknowledge marital bliss fr Keeps by Both A&N!Guru MEHR Kareh..!! (sic)."

As Parents V are greatly overwhelmed w/Congrats on AngadB/NehaD marital Alliance!Our profound Thx 2 all the Blessings/good wishes-but it all happened in a jiffy-almost like a dream come true fr the Couple!!We are mighty pleased too & wish ‘em Godspeed!As Always Guru MEHR Kareh!

He also showed his witty side by sharing a photo which shows him standing with Neha and Angad on either side and captioning it: "A friend captioned..’Kebab mein haddi..!’....I won’t challenge the wonderful brainwave..!!(sic)"

Neha and Angad have been friends for long. In fact they broke the news about their wedding by saying that they have married their best friend. This hush-hush wedding was attended by a handful of guests as the couple wanted it to be an extremely private and an intimate affair. Former cricketers Ajay Jadega, Ashish Nehra and commentator Gaurav Kapoor were present.

Neha looked resplendent in a blush pink ensemble by designer Anita Dongre. The lehenga was intricately crafted with the age-old Rajasthani embroideries of gota patti, zari, pearl, dori, zardozi and sequin work. She completed her look with a piece from the designer's jewellery line -- a detachable choker made in gold and uncut diamonds, which were accentuated by Colombian emeralds and small pearls.

The jhumkas were in gold with uncut diamonds, Colombian emeralds, pearls and a touch of enamel, and the maangtika was made in gold with an emerald and Iolite.

A pink bindi added to the beauty of the actress, who won the Miss India title in 2002.

The groom wore a cream sherwani with a 'saafa' matching Neha's ensemble, and he carried magenta accents for a dash of colour.

