Black buck poaching case: Court asks Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, others to appear on January 25

New Delhi: The Jodhpur court on Friday reportedly asked Bollywood actors - Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam and Tabu - to appear before it. According to PTI, all these stars have been asked to make an appearance on January 25 this year in the infamous blackbuck poaching case.

In 1998, the 51-year-old actor and seven others were accused of hunting and killing chinkara in two separate incidents.

One of the animals was killed at Bhawad on the outskirts of Jodhpur on September 26, 1998, and the other at Ghoda Farms on September 28, 1998.

At that time, they were shooting for the film 'Hum Sath Sath Hain'.

Chinkara is an endangered animal accorded the highest protection under the Wildlife Protection Act.