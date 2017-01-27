Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan pleads not guilty, says chinkara died of 'natural causes'

New Delhi: After being acquitted in the Arms Act case, last week, linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has now reportedly left the Jodhpur court after recording his statement in the much-talked-about poaching case.

The 51-year-old star was asked 65 questions by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dalpat Singh Rajpurohit. He pleaded innocence in the case.

"Khan has not committed any crime. After the film shooting, he used to remain in the hotel. He has been framed in the case and we would produce the evidence in favour of his innocence on the next date," said his counsel HM Saraswat.

Salman reached the court with other co-accused in the case - Neelam, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Saif Ali Khan at 11.20 am. He was in the court for close to one hour and left immediately after his statement was recorded.

"Only the first forensic report of Dr Nepalia saying that the animal died of "natural causes" was true and the rest of the evidence is false," TOI quoted Salman as saying.

The next hearing in the case is now reportedly scheduled on February 15 this year.

During the shooting of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya`s movie, Hum Saath Saath Hain, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman Khan and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)