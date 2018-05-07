Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan's hearing postponed

New Delhi: Actor Salman Khan appeared before the sessions court on Monday for a hearing on the suspension of his sentence in the blackbuck poaching case. However, the hearing has been postponed and the next date for the hearing is July 17.

#BlackBuckPoachingCase: Salman Khan leaves from Jodhpur District & Sessions Court. Next date of hearing is July 17. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/1rpLNoQgP1 — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018

Rajasthan: Security outside Jodhpur District & Sessions Court. Actor Salman Khan will appear before the Court today for hearing in #BlackBuckPoachingCase pic.twitter.com/BkkMlk9KzG — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018

Only a month ago, Salman was convicted by the Jodhpur central jail for allegedly shooting and killing blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the night of October 1, 1998, during the filming of his film 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

The actor was sentenced to five years of imprisonment. However, the court acquitted other actors and Salman's 'Hum Sath Sath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre in the case. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, was also acquitted.

After spending two nights in jail, the 53-year-old actor was granted bail by the court. The court, however, had said that the actor would need its permission if he wants to travel abroad while out on bail.