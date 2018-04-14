Blackmail Day 8 Box Office collections: Irrfan Khan starrer mints over Rs 16.92 cr

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's latest outing 'Blackmail' has managed to garner a positive response from the critics and audience alike. It has maintained a steady growth at the box office. The latest numbers show that the film has managed to earn around Rs 16.92 crore at the Box Office so far. 'Blackmail' is a dark comedy helmed by Abhinay Deo.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the collections. He tweeted: Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.56 cr, Mon 1.68 cr, Tue 1.52 cr, Wed 1.33 cr, Thu 1.17 cr. Total: ₹ 16.92 cr. India biz.

#Blackमेल Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 3.85 cr, Sun 4.56 cr, Mon 1.68 cr, Tue 1.52 cr, Wed 1.33 cr, Thu 1.17 cr. Total: ₹ 16.92 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 13, 2018

'Blackmail' has been produced under the banner of T-series by Bhushan Kumar. The film has an interesting star cast with the likes of Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya to name a few.

Irrfan has shouldered the black comedy. The story revolves around the life of a married man who gets the shock of his life when one fine day finds out that his wife is cheating on him. But what he plans to do after that is what makes this quirk box drama a must watch.

Meanwhile, the lead actor Irrfan had opened up about his 'rare disease' a few days back and revealed through a tweet that he is suffering from NeuroEndrocrine Tumour. The fans have been praying for his speedy recovery and better health ever since he left for his treatment abroad.

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery.