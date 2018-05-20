Bobby Darling's husband Ramneek Sharma sent to jail for domestic violence?

New Delhi: Renowned Bollywood and television actor Bobby Darling aka Pakhi Sharma's husband Ramneek Sharma has reportedly been sent to jail in connection with the domestic violence case filed against him by the actor, said a TOI report.

Bobby had filed a case of domestic violence against Ramneek in September last year. She had accused the Bhopal-based contractor of demanding dowry, forgery, assault and unnatural sex repeatedly.

Confirming the same, Bobby told SpotBoye, "Today is the third day that he is behind bars. The Delhi police arrested him on May 11. Thereafter he moved an application before Delhi courts but it has been rejected. Thankfully, I stand vindicated."

After undergoing sex transformation in 2015, former Bigg Boss contestant Bobby Darling got married to Bhopal-based road contractor Ramneek Sharma in February 2016.

A year later, in 2017, Bobby registered a police complaint of demanding dowry and assault against her husband and his parents. She even accused her brother-in-law of assaulting her.

According to Times of India.com report originally attributed to Bombay Times, Bobby revealed, "Ramneek would beat me up after getting drunk and accuse me of having extramarital affairs with every second man. He also usurped my property and money. He made me give him co-ownership of my flat in Mumbai and did the same when we bought our penthouse in Bhopal. He also bought an SUV using my money immediately after the marriage. Now, I am left with nothing. He had paid the building's security guards to keep an eye on me, and they would inform him of all my moves. He kept a tab on who I spoke with and where I went. Tired of the constant bickering, I suggested that we get divorced with mutual consent, but on the condition that I would get my property and the car back. However, he didn't agree to it. He would, in fact, beat me to because will in his name. I want my property back so that I can sell it off and move back to Mumbai.”

Adding, "I have faced a lot of domestic violence. I still can't move my left hand freely and limp while walking. My speech is also slurred. I would cry like a child and pee in my clothes while pleading with him to stop hitting me."

Further adding that all her calls used to be answered on the loudspeaker and in no way she could tell the truth to the media or anyone. However, she managed to flee from Bhopal and that's when she came down to Delhi and filed an FIR. Bobby even revealed that her husband is quite influential in Bhopal and that explains why she couldn't file a complaint against him there. She said, "He has contacts in the police and had threatened me of dire consequences if I approached the cops. He would also threaten me of harming my family. He also blocked my family members on my phone so that we couldn't contact each other. He would keep taunting me about not being able to give him a child."

She is now seeking divorce and wants to get back her money.

In his defence, Ramneek accused Bobby of doing all this for publicity and eyeing his money. He even accused Bobby of lying to him and his family about her drug addiction and the possibility of her having biological babies.

Bobby has appeared in several Hindi films. She was last seen in 'Dee Saturday Night' in 2014.