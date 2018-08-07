हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bobby Darling's husband Ramnik Sharma gets bail, pays Rs 15 lakh to wife

Bobby has appeared in several Hindi films.

New Delhi: Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Bobby Darling aka Pakhi Sharma had filed a case of domestic violence against husband Ramnik Sharma. Following her complaint, Ramnik was taken into custody in May this year.

In 2015, Bobby Darling underwent the sex change surgery and adopted a new identity. She renamed herself from Bobby Darling to Pakhi Sharma after getting married to a Bhopal-based businessman Ramnik Sharma. However, trouble started creeping into her marriage within a year.

Last year, Bobby had accused the Bhopal-based contractor of demanding dowry, forgery, assault and unnatural sex repeatedly. She filed a case of domestic violence against Ramneek in September 2017.

According to Spotboye.com, the husband has now been granted bail. Bobby's lawyer told the entertainment portal, “The fight was tough but Bobby was justified and has been vindicated so far. He had also to give back the gold articles, which he had taken away. Actually, he was wearing them when he was arrested. They belonged to Bobby."

The report states that Ramnik had to pay Rs 15 lakh to Bobby and even return her car after signing the transfer papers.

Bobby has appeared in several Hindi films. She was last seen in 'Dee Saturday Night' in 2014.

 

