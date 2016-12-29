Bollywood celebrities born on New Year

New Year is on its way and so are the birthdays of celebrities. Here, we list some of our Bollywood stars born on January 1.

Vidya Balan

Padma Shri awardee Vidya Balan was born on January 1, 1979 in Chembur, Mumbai. Starting her career with a sitcom Hum Paanch, Vidya has portrayed various characters often achieving critical acclaim.

Sonali Bendre

Born on January 1, 1975, Sonali Bendre is among the most beautiful actresses of her time. Being an actress in many Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada films, Sonali was last seen judging a talent hunt show- India's Best Dramebaaz.

Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar whose real name is Vishwanath Patekar was born on January 1,1951 in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra. Honoured with Padma Shri, he is the only actor to win Filmfare Award for best actor, best supporting actor and best villian.

Yashpal Sharma

Yashpal Sharma was born on January 1, 1967 in Hisar, Haryana. He graduated from National School of Drama and is known for his roles in movies like Hazaroon Khwaishein Aisi, Lagaan, Gangaajal, Ab Tak Chhappan, and others.

Aishwaryaa R Dhanush

Rajinikanth's elder daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush was born on January1, 1982 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Classical dancer, playback singer and director Aishwaryaa is married to Indian film actor Dhanush. She has recently released her own biography 'Standing on An Apple Box: The Story of A Girl Among the Stars'.

Asrani

Govardhan Asrani, best-known as Asrani was born on January 1, 1941 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Sholay's "hum angrezon ke zamaane ke jailor hain" actor has acted in more than 350 films. His roles include performing lead hero, characters, comedy and supportive roles.

Sayali Bhagat

Former beauty queen and actress Sayali Bhagat was born on January 1, 1984 in Nashik, Maharashtra. Her first Hindi film was 'The Train: Some Lines Should Never Be Crossed'. After winning the Femina Miss India World in 2004, Sayali also took to Bollywood like other beauty contestants.

Kuljeet Randhawa

Kuljeet Randhawa famous for her role in TV series C.A.T.S was born on January1, 1976 in Bardhaman, West Bengal. While studying, Kuljeet became a model and did honours in psychology from Delhi University. The 'Hip Hip Hurray' actress committed suicide on February 8, 2006.