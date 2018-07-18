हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
From Anil Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit Nene to wrestler Babita Phogat, celebrities flooded social media with adorable birthday wishes.  

Bollywood celebrities cheer for birthday girl Priyanka Chopra
Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: As Priyanka Chopra turned 36 on Wednesday, celebrities showered love and blessings on the global star. From Anil Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit Nene to wrestler Babita Phogat, celebrities flooded social media with adorable birthday wishes.

Here`s what they tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday @priyankachopra!!! Seeing you demolish stereotypes & break glass ceilings everywhere you go is the most incredible thing! Cheering you on as you take over the world! Wishing you many more adventures & victories! Lots of love!

Madhuri Dixit Nene: A small town girl aiming for global domination! You are a big inspiration for so many young girls @priyankachopra! I`m so proud of you. Here`s wishing you the happiest birthday and a year full of success, joy & happiness #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra

Riteish Deshmukh: Dearest @priyankachopra wishing you a very happy birthday... may you always be the shining star & entrall the audience all over the world. #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra

Babita Phogat: Wishing a very Happy Birthday to our very pretty Desi girl. A missworld, actress, dancer, singer, producer. All this in one person can do @priyankachopra #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra #PriyankaChopraDay

Shankar Mahadevan: Dear @priyankachopra Happiest Birthday!!! So proud of how far you`ve come, representing our country globally & shining bright. Ain`t nobody like our Desi Girl. May you continue to inspire our youth forever... Wish you nothing but the best darling!

Ali Abbas Zafar: Happy birthday @priyankachopra , may God bless you with all the happiness , love and most beautiful smiles this year. Lots of love

(ANI) 

