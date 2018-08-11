हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jacqueline Fernandez

Bollywood celebs wish 'miss sunshine' Jacqueline Fernandez on birthday

Here is what the celebrities have tweeted.

Bollywood celebs wish &#039;miss sunshine&#039; Jacqueline Fernandez on birthday

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Huma Qureshi among many others have wished actress Jacqueline Fernandez on her 33rd birthday on Saturday.

Jacqueline, who is the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, made her debut in Bollywood with Sujoy Ghosh's directorial "Aladin" in 2009. She had her breakthrough role with the psychological thriller "Murder 2" followed by glamorous roles in the commercially successful ensemble-comedy "Housefull 2" and action thriller "Race 2".

Jacqueline was later seen in superstar Salman Khan starrer "Kick", "Housefull 3", "Judwaa 2" and "Race 3". She will next be seen in "Drive" along with actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Here is what the celebrities have tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday Jacqueline! Your smile and positive energy is so infectious! Continue to be your awesome happy self always! Wishing you lots of love and luck!

Abhishek Bachchan: Happy Birthday to the ever happy and smiling Jacqueline. Have a great day filled with snapchatting!

Varun Dhawan: Happy birthday Alishka Jacqueline.

Ekta Kapoor: Happy birthday Jacqueline.

Remo D'souza: Happy wala birthday Jacqueline. 

Huma Qureshi: Happy birthday Jacqueline stay happy stay blessed always you adorable cutie. 

Rakul Preet Singh: Happy birthday Jacqueline! May you have a fabulous year! Keep smiling always. 

Preity Zinta: Happy Birthday to miss sunshine Jackie! Stay as sunny and as lovely as you are always! Loads of love always! XOXO Jacqueline.

Sujoy Ghosh: Happy birthday Jacqueline. 'Drive' well!

Urvashi Rautela: Tons of Birthday wishes for the alluring diva Jacqueline! May God bless you the most happy birthday.

Rajpal Yadav: Wishing a very happy birthday to the talented actress Jacqueline. Have a great year ahead and lots of happiness.

 

