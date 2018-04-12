Bollywood demands justice in Unnao, Kathua rape cases

Mumbai: Angry, ashamed and heartbroken is how the Indian film industry personalities described their feelings over the Unnao and Kathua rapes and demanded swift action against the perpetrators. Celebrities such as Javed Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar and Hansal Mehta took to social media to condemn the two brutal incidents that have shocked the nation.

In Unnao, a teen rape survivor claimed BJP MP Kuldeep Singh Sengar had raped her and the death of her father in police custody. The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has filed a first information report (FIR) against Sengar.

While in Kathua, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by six men who had held her in captivity in a small temple village for a week in January. She was drugged so that she could be sexually assaulted again before being bludgeoned to death.

Noted screenwriter Javed Akhtar said it was high time that people came forward in support of women rights. All those who wish justice for women should stand up and raise their voices against the rapists and their protectors in Unnao and Kathua.

In Unnao, the brother of the alleged rapist is arrested for beating the father of the rape victim which caused his death. So far police have not taken any action in the rape case. The MLA is walking free and has the audacity to call the victim and her family lowly people', he wrote.

Abhishek Bachchan shared the 8-year-old rape victim's picture and hashtagged her name. Director Hansal Mehta retweeted The New York Times piece which detailed how her rape and murder led to protests by Hindu nationalists who defended the accused in the case.

"Inhuman!!! Appalling !!!!! Justice has to has to be served!!!!!," tweeted Karan Johar.

Is this nationalism Mehta wrote alongside the link. Sonam Kapoor also shared the same article and called out fake nationals and fake Hindus in her tweet.

Ashamed appalled and disgusted by fake nationals and fake Hindus. I cannot believe this is happening in my country, she wrote. Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar pleaded the case of an eight-year-old who was subjected to unspeakable brutalities.

Imagine what goes through the mind of an 8 yr old as she is drugged, held captive, gang raped over days and then murdered. If you don't feel her terror, you are not human. If you don't demand her get justice, you belong to nothing (sic) Farhan tweeted.

Anushka Sharma wrote, "The cruelest form of evil is harming an innocent child. What is happening to the world we live in??? These people should be given the most severe punishment there is! Where are we heading as humanity? Shaken to my core."

Anupam Kher tweeted, "Shocked, saddened & angry!!"

Parineeti Chopra posted, "HOW do human beings go through evil acts on another human? During an act, how do they not stop? Is there no concience? No guilt? No regret? No humanity? HOWWW do you allow yourself to go through raping and killing a child?! Cannot understand it."

Twinkle Khanna wrote, "I look at this first as a mother and it’s completely heartbreaking, as a woman I feel rage and as an Indian I am absolutely ashamed."

Swara wrote, An 8 year old girl was gangraped & murdered in a temple because she belonged to a Muslim tribe that Hindu right wing goons wanted evicted from their area! #Kathua #India this is on us!!!! If in #Delhi pls join TODAY(sic).

Actor-comic Vir Das asked the people to set aside political differences and unite to fight the perpetrators of the crime. I can't breathe after reading this. I need to share it. And so do you. Please do. Justice for the 8-year-old. Dear politicians, I'd like to see every one of you miserable scum and your army of slimy sycophants put your parties and your bullsh*t aside and do something to make sure that no child ever has to face what this girl did. But you won't. Because you don't deserve this country, he tweeted.

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, A 8-year-old is drugged, raped & murdered and another one is fighting for justice for herself and the death of her father in custody. We have a choice either raise your voice or be a silent spectator. Stand up for what is right even if you are standing alone.' #Kathua #Unnao

Filmmaker Shirish Kunder shared a news article and wrote, Please read this. If your blood boils, please share it. Because at a time when there's a section of people supporting these monsters, it'll mean some humanity is still alive.

Tisca Chopra also tweeted, So pained to read about #Unnao & #Kathua rapes.. How strongly the government responds will be its true test @PMOIndia... At least I won't vote for them coming elections if they don't take action this time.

Actor Rahul Bose called the incidents gut wrenching. Unimaginable depravity that is disturbing on so many levels. Our response will decide what we have become as a society, Bose added. Actors Ranvir Shorey and Richa Chadha attacked the people who defended the accused in the name of religion.

Designer Farah Khan tweeted, "To all the sickos out here who justify the Kathua rape I pray u suffer in this life more than she suffered in death.I pray u the worst harm comes yr way. I curse you from the bottom of my heart. May someone u love suffer immense pain so that u feel what it is to lose a loved one."

If these people had an iota of reverence and respect for Hinduism, they'd be up in arms against the people who used a temple to torture, rape and murder a child! These are slogans to be used when the people who have committed these crimes are hanged! Utterly appalling that slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' are being used to defend perpetrators of heinous crimes. These vicious beasts will destroy India and Hinduism. Unnao and Kathua, Shorey said.

These men fast on Navratras and pray to Devi Ma, yet they defend a man who plotted the rape, torture and murder of a child inside a temple. Look at them, Shame them. If a stray news report can make credible people. Hindu haters why are these fake Hindus not unemployed, Richa Chadha tweeted.