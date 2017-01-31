Bollywood gossip doesn't interest Disha Patani
Mumbai: Newbie Disha Patani says she prefers to not go to Bollywood parties and industry gossip does not interest her.
The 24-year-old actress, who made her debut with "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story," says she finds it tough to gel around with people and feel "awkard" in social gatherings.
"I don't attend film parties, I am anti-social, I don't drink also. Because I don't go out, I don't know what's happening, gossip wise. I feel very awkward in that area. Whenever I am working or training, I feel good," Disha told PTI.
The actress said she is shy and if not working. She likes to be at home with her group of friends.
"I am a very shy and closed person. I stay in my house. The only time I go out is for award functions and may be interviews. Because, this is part of my profession and I have to do it. Otherwise, I stay in my house or attend some classes," she added.
