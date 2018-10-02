Bollywood hails Ayushmann Khurana starrer AndhaDhun

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurana starrer 'AndhaDhun is all set to hit the screens this Friday has already received a thumbs up from B-town celebs.

Ahead of the film's release, a special screening was held for the upcoming thriller 'AndhaDhun' on Monday evening which was attended by the who's who of the industry.

Impressed by the film, actors like Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar along with filmmakers like Shoojit Sircar, Shashank Khaitan,

Ayushmann Khurrana made his debut with Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor, the director of his debut film patted his back for the upcoming thriller saying, "@ayushmannk hearing some crazy reviews on # AndhaDhun. Really looking forward.. my best wishes to you and team."

Kartik Aaryan said,"#Andhadhun is just Wow

Funny intriguing thrilling !!

What a film... #SriramRaghavan sir is a Genius !!

@tabuism @ayushmannk

@radhika_apte

Brilliance

What a year this has been for films ".

Vicky Kaushal shared, "#AndhaDhun an amazing edge of the seat thriller with its knockout funny moments. Brilliantly shot, incredible editing, super effective bgm... top class on all levels! So blown away".

Bhumi Pednekar said, "#andhadhun is nuts, crazy, thrilling, funny & bloody brilliant.#sriramraghavan sir you’re the coolest genius filmmaker we have. #tabu ma’am omg omg you’re so amazing,an institution Mere pyaare @ayushmannk wow buddy. So happy & proud @radhika_apte well done. Team ".

Shashank Khaitan shared, "#Andhadhun is the most brilliant film ever ... its just genius storytelling ... its thrilling, full of suspense and supremely funny ... its cinema at its best ... love love loved it ... #SriramRaghavan thank you for this ... @ayushmannk @tabuism @radhika_apte are all brilliant..."

Vasan Bala hailed the boss Sriram Raghavan saying, "Sriram Raghavan is the Boss!!! Bas!!! #AndhaDhun".

Hansal Mehta also hailed the director saying, "There was spontaneous applause throughout the screening. You couldn't help but say WOW! There were so many such moments. #SriramRaghavan is the BOSS.".

Krishna DK took to Twitter to praise the film saying, "I #AndhaDhun. Easily one of the best films I have seen! Deliciously wicked, super entertaining... Dark humour at its best! If you don’t watch it, it’s your loss! Well done #SriramRaghavan @ayushmannk @tabuism @radhika_apte

Oh the score!!"

The thriller unfolds the story of a blind piano artist and showcases facades of his love story. However, life takes a sharp turn as he gets caught in the world of tragedies.

AndhaDhun stars celebrated actress Tabu in a pivotal role. The actress will be seen in a grey character once again after Drishyam.

The film also features Radhika Apte who lately had been getting a lot of appreciation for her work. This will be her second association with Sriram after Badlapur.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox pictures, 'Andhadhun' is directed by Sriram Raghavan. Starring Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Radhika Apte, the film is slated to release on 5th October.