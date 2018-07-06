हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranveer Singh

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh turns 33 today!

Ranveer, who has many hits to his credit, made his debut with `Band Baaja Baaraat` in 2010. Since then, he has ruled the silver screen with powerful performances in `Padmaavat`, `Bajirao Mastani`, `Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela` and `Dil Dhadakne Do`, among others.

Apart from his movies, the actor makes sure to always be in limelight; be it because of his fashion sense or his witty sense of humour or his alleged relationship with Deepika Padukone.

The `Befikre` star is currently in Hyderabad shooting for his upcoming film `Simmba`. A video is doing the rounds on social media which shows Ranveer celebrating on the sets of the Rohit Shetty-directorial.To mark the special day, tweeple are pouring in heartfelt wishes on the `Gully Boy` actor.

